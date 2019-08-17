|
|
Jean M. Reedy, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019. Jean was born in Schenectady to her parents, the late Raymond and Lottie Reedy. For several years Jean worked at Star Furniture and later worked as a cook and bartender at various establishments throughout the area. Jean's world revolved around her family. She loved to cook and host family get togethers. Her other love was Elvis Presley, whom she jokingly called her "husband". Jean is survived by her children, Thomas, Johnny, Beverly, Kathleen, Debra and Crystal, her siblings Thomas Sr., Doris (Martin Smith), Edward Sr., Charlotte (James Bordeau) and Ervin as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Ruth and her siblings, Raymond, William and Richard Sr. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam, with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Schenectady Memorial Park in Rotterdam. Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Ste 405, Albany, NY 12205. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019