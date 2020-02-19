|
|
Jean Marie Vollmer, 70, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Amsterdam, NY, she was the daughter of the late William Michael and Jean Rose (Swiatecki) Ilnicki. Jean Marie was a lifelong area resident and was a graduate of Scotia – Glenville High school, class of 1968. She was a dedicated and longtime parishioner of Blessed Virgin Mary of Czestochowa National Catholic Church in Latham. She served the church in many capacities, including as Vice Chair and Head Chairman of the Polish Festival for several years. Jean Marie was a big fan of Polish music and Country music, and took several road trips with her sister Phyllis to catch their favorite acts. Above all else, she loved her family and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She had a big heart and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Jean Marie was predeceased by two sisters, Adela Ahnert and Frances Brin. Survivors include her loving husband, George E. "Skip" Vollmer, to whom she was married on May 4, 1985; sons, James Michael Vollmer, Raymond Michael Capogna and Jason Aaron Capogna and his wife Diane; daughter, Amber Barton; sisters, Josephine Ross and Phyllis Ilnicki Zdanko and her husband Arthur; and her seven grandchildren whom she adored, Michael, Andrew, PJ, Kayla, Ryan, Riley and Eleanor. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Blessed Virgin Mary Of Czestochowa National Catholic Church, 250 Maxwell Rd, Latham, NY. Interment will take place privately amongst family at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Jean Marie's name to the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Funeral Home, Scotia, NY. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020