|
|
Jean Miano Schwind, 83, passed away on Wednesday, February 19th at Ellis Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born in Schenectady on April 20, 1936 the daughter of the late Frank and Grace Munafo Miano. She graduated from Nott Terrace High School, class of 1955. She was a devoted homemaker who cared for the needs of others before herself. Jean loved her family and embraced the time they spent together. She enjoyed bowling and family gatherings. She was predeceased by her husband, John W. Schwind, whom she married on September 7, 1974 and he died on March 3, 1999; a brother, Angelo (Carlita) Miano. Survivors include her daughter, Tina Schwind; siblings, Anne Cacchillo; Catherine Evans; Stella Connelly; Frank (Marianne) Miano and Rose (Donald) DeFilippo; and several by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, Union Street. Relatives and friends are invited. Entombment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's memory to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020