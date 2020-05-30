Jean S. Schwaber, of Schenectady, NY, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born in Albany, NY she was the daughter of the late Myer and Rose Sherer of Albany. She is survived by her daughters, Sheryl Schwaber and Louise Schwaber, both of Schenectady, six grandchildren and six great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Sigmund Schwaber and her son, Louis H. Schwaber. A private graveside service will be at Beth Israel Cemetery on Abbottsford Road in Rotterdam, NY.