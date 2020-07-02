Jean Tragni, 75, born in Ilion, NY, passed away on Monday, June 29th in Selkirk, NY, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Jean was born to Francis and Grace Smith Cole in Cedarville, NY a 1962 West Winfield Generals graduate. Jean was employed by Nemer VW of Latham for 31 years. She loved her grandchildren, farming, animals, casino gambling and vacations in the Caribbean with her family. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Paul Tragni, Jr, her loving daughter and sons, Sherri Brooks Newton (John), Douglas (Denise) Brooks and Richard (Judy) Brooks Jr.. Siblings Thomas Cole (Sandy), Robert(the late Margaret) Cole and Sandy Cole (the late Wallace) Ackerman. In addition, Jean was held dear by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins who are all deeply saddened at the loss of this incredible and beautiful person that Heaven had the privilege to see walk through it's gates. Her ability to light up a room and be the life of the party stuck with her to the very last moments. We can only hope to carry on our lives with as much joy and happiness as she held within herself. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 5th at 2 p.m. at the Newton Farm, 1510 River Road, Selkirk, NY Covid-19 guidelines will be observed. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Mohawk-Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY 12204, in cherished memory of Jean Cole Tragni. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
