Jeanne Anne Crooks of Lakewood Drive passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 with her husband, James, by her side. She was 78. Jeanne was born on October 22, 1941 in Saratoga Springs. She was the daughter of the late John and Helen Wink Hickey. As a child, Jeanne attended St. Clement's Elementary School and was a graduate from Saratoga Springs High School. From there she completed her degree at Albany Business College and began a career as a receptionist for local attorney offices. Eventually she would marry the love of her life, James Crooks. The two lived a simple life together, appreciating the small things in life that really matter. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. Clement's Church, 23l Lake Ave. by the Very Reverend James Ebert. Burial will be in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, West Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Clement's Outreach Program, c/o St. Clement's Church, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway (584-5373). Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
.