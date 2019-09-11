|
Jeanne E. Brown of Cobleskill, age 50, passed away on September 10, 2019 at 2:19 a.m. at home with comfort care from family. She was born at Cobleskill Hospital on July 23, 1969, a daughter of Eleanor Higgins, Eugene Brown, and stepfather, Alfred Higgins. Jeanne graduated from Sharon Springs Central School in 1987. Jeanne did many jobs until she started having health issues causing her to be a stay at home mom. Jeanne enjoyed camping, which was her summer home, fishing, road trips and most importantly spending time with her grandson, Goose. Ms. Brown is survived by her mother, Eleanor Higgins; siblings, Jeffrey (Dena) Brown, Jerry (Melissa) Brown; her companion of 18 years, Kevin Glastetter; four children, Michael Kissinger, Onnalova Kissinger, Cheyenne (Anthony) Martin, Nathaniel Glastetter-Brown; grandchild, Goose. She was predeceased by father, stepfather, and grandmother, Marian Marshall. A funeral service will be held 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill with a period of visitation to be held from 6 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. A gathering will follow at the Elks Lodge, 152 Legion Drive, Cobleskill after the service. Officiant will be Westly Edwards. Memorial contributions may be made to Marathon for a Better Life, PO Box 268, Warnerville, NY 12187. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019