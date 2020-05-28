Jeannette A. Neville, 65, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born in Darby, Pennsylvania on August 27, 1954 to Thomas and Henrietta Murphy. She attended Cardinal O'Hara High School in Springfield, PA and was a graduate of Niskayuna High School and Mercy Catholic Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology. Jeannette worked as a radiologic technologist for over forty years, most recently at St. Mary's Hospital in Troy. Jeannette was a loving mother and a loyal friend. She was empathetic and kind; the type of person who would help anyone that needed her. She always had an open door and it brought her great joy to welcome family and friends into her home. As a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan, Sundays in the Fall were spent watching "The Birds", as she affectionately called them. Jeannette loved traveling and exploring new places, skiing with her family, and spending time at the Jersey shore. Her fondest memories are of times spent with her children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Henrietta Murphy and her brothers James and William Murphy. Jeannette is survived by her husband of 45 years Phillip Neville and their children Christopher Neville (Becca) and Amanda Lansing (David); grandchildren Autumn Neville and Rocco Neville; brother Thomas Murphy (Kathy); sister Monica Charleton; sisters in law Maggie Murphy-Jones, Janine Murphy, Roxanne Davis (Rich) and brother in law Patrick Neville (Jean); and many nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held with burial at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Jeannette may be made to Healing Springs Recovery Community and Outreach Center http://www.sararecovery.org/healing-springs/ *In special instructions, please add "In memory of Jeannette Neville." Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 28, 2020.