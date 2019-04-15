|
Jeannette M. Nosal, 97, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Ellis Hospital surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 600 State St., Schenectady followed by interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. A calling hour at the church will precede the Mass from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For full obituary, please see tomorrow's paper. To express condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019