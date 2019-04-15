Home

Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
600 State St
Schenectady, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
600 State St
Schenectady, NY
Jeannette M. Nosal

Jeannette M. Nosal Obituary
Jeannette M. Nosal, 97, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Ellis Hospital surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 600 State St., Schenectady followed by interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. A calling hour at the church will precede the Mass from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For full obituary, please see tomorrow's paper. To express condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019
