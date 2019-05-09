Home

Ottman Funeral Home
22 Church St
Cherry Valley, NY 13320
(607) 264-8141
Calling hours
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ottman Funeral Home
22 Church Street
Cherry Valley, NY
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Ottman Funeral Home
22 Church Street
Cherry Valley, NY
View Map
Jeannine B. Wolfe Obituary
(Katherine) Jeannine B. Wolfe, age 89, formerly of Sharon Springs died on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown NY after a brief illness. Jeannine was born on October 25, 1929 in Norwich NY and was the daughter of the late Keith L. and Jeannette Burch. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at 11 a.m. at the Ottman Funeral Home, 22 Church Street, Cherry Valley. Burial will be at the Maplewood Cemetery in Mt. Upton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon Springs United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 282 Sharon Springs, NY 13459. To send online condolences, visit www.ottmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 9, 2019
