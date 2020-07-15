1/1
Jeffrey A. Sroka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey A. Sroka, 38, of Schenectady, passed away at home on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born in Albany, NY, he was the son of George Sroka of Albany and the late Charlene (Rue) Goodman. He was employed in construction for Torres Contracting in Schenectady. Besides his father, Jeffrey is survived by his companion Patricia Lajuett, two sons Jayden Sroka and Noah Sroka, two daughters Kailyn Sroka and Alicia Jimenez, two brothers David Rue Sr. and David Hunt, three sisters Ashley Goodman, Juliana Sroka and Sarah Sroka as well as several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Jeffrey's life will be Friday, July 17, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. Due to Covid-19 social distancing will be practiced. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bond Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved