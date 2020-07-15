Jeffrey A. Sroka, 38, of Schenectady, passed away at home on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born in Albany, NY, he was the son of George Sroka of Albany and the late Charlene (Rue) Goodman. He was employed in construction for Torres Contracting in Schenectady. Besides his father, Jeffrey is survived by his companion Patricia Lajuett, two sons Jayden Sroka and Noah Sroka, two daughters Kailyn Sroka and Alicia Jimenez, two brothers David Rue Sr. and David Hunt, three sisters Ashley Goodman, Juliana Sroka and Sarah Sroka as well as several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Jeffrey's life will be Friday, July 17, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. Due to Covid-19 social distancing will be practiced. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com
.