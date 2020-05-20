Jeffrey D. Van Patten
Jeffrey D. Van Patten, 69, of Guilderland, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 18, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Private funeral services for the immediate family will be held at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpk. in Guilderland. Memorial donations may be made in Jeff's memory to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org. To see Jeff's full obituary or to leave a condolence please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
