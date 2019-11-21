Home

DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
Jeffrey J. Riccio Obituary
Jeffrey J. Riccio, 58, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 after a long illness. Jeff was a hardworking, strong, courageous and loving man. He spent many years working at the Golub Corp. in the loss prevention department. He was a longtime member and volunteer fire fighter for Carman Fire Department Rotterdam District 3. Jeff enjoyed fishing and spending time at camp with his children and friends. However his heart was completely devoted to his family, and he adored his two grandchildren, Kemryah and Greyson Riccio who he loved to be silly and laugh with. Jeff is survived by his son, Jeffrey Louis Riccio (Tanya) and daughter, Kristen Riccio, both of Rotterdam; his parents, Patricia and Michael DiCerbo; siblings, Michael DiCerbo (Kristin), Patricia DiCerbo, Larry DiCerbo, and Kathy Perrine; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Louis Riccio and his brother, Gabriel DiCerbo. His pride and joy were his grandchildren, Kemryah Marie and Greyson Scott Louis Riccio. Calling hours will be held on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. A memorial service will begin at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jeffrey J. Riccio to the Carman Fire Department, 2435 Hamburg St., Schenectady, NY 12303.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
