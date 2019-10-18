|
On this day we celebrate your 34th birthday. We will watch the sun rise over the ocean as we remember the joy we felt at your birth. Then we will walk with you along the Chatham beach as we cherish our memories of you, the laughs and the hugs and the good times together. Later we will take you to an Irish bar and hope for some AC-DC music. (Maybe you can make that happen) Jeff, we love you and miss you every minute of every day. Thanks for always being with us. Little Caitlin is thriving and is so much like you, "Good At Life"!
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019