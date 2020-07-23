Jeffrey P. Dado Sr., 62, of Broadalbin, passed away on July 18, 2020 at his residence. Born in Amsterdam on April 4, 1958 he is the son of Shirley (Reddiough) Dado of Amsterdam, and the late Albert Dado. Jeffrey is survived by his loving wife, whom he married on June 12, 1983, Mary F. (Demitraszek) Dado, his son, Jeffrey P. Dado Jr; and the love of his life his grandson, Jeffrey Peter Dado III. His brothers, Timothy (Stacey) Dado, Gregory (Helen) Dado, Todd Dado, and his sisters, Jeanne (John) Bishop, Kim Demitraszek. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jeffrey was predeceased by his brother-in-law, John Demitraszek. Jeffrey owned and operated Dado's Inc. in Broadalbin; he was a member of the American Truck Historical Society Hudson Mohawk Chapter. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, and friends. A celebration of Jeffrey's life will take place on Saturday July 25, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at his son Jeffrey Jr's house at 772 County Route 110, Broadalbin, NY 12025. The family would like this to be a casual event, masks and social distancing protocols are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jeffrey can be made to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org
. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Online condolences may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com
