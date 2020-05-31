Jennie Biss Testa, age 96, died peacefully on May 28, 2020 at Sun Manor in Ballston Spa, NY. She was born on February 27, 1924 in Lysander, NY and was the daughter of the late Lewis and Stella (Szczurek) Shuba. Mrs. Biss was raised in Lysander, NY and was a graduate of Baldwinsville Central High School. She lived in the Baldwinsville and Marcellus region most of her life. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, dancing and needlework. Her family was her precious focus. She was the beloved wife of the Francis C. Testa of Baldwinsville, NY; mother of Christine Biss O'Connell of Burnt Hills, NY, Dr. Roger Thomas (Catherine) Biss of Queensbury, NY and Eric Lewis (Katherine) Biss of Baldwinsville, NY and the late Lynn Alan Biss; mother-in-law of Kathleen Biss of Durham, NC; grandmother of Kevin L. Biss, Timothy O'Connell, Mary (Andrew) Lancaster, Eula Biss (John Bresland), Mavis Biss (Christopher Coletta), Athan (Genevieve) Biss, Paroda (Matthew) DeCavallas, Alice Adams-Biss (Robert Adams), Matthew (Roxanne) Biss and Jonathan Biss and great-grandmother of Juneau, Caleb, Ryan, Caroline, Elijah, Marianne, Mordecai, Alessandro Rowan, Raphael, Lily, Sadie and Josey. She was predeceased by her beloved first husband, Leon C. Biss as well as her cherished siblings, Tony Shuba, Thaddeaus Shuba, Edward Shuba, Stanley Shuba, Joesph Shuba, John Shuba, Jessie Shuba and Josephine Sterling. Interment will be in Old Port Byron Cemetery, Port Byron, NY. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake NY, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Jennie's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.





