Jennie F. (Robinson) LaDue passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, September 15, surrounded by her loving family. She was 97. She was born in Gloversville on February 12, 1922, the daughter of Gavino and Lena Pichizola. She attended Johnstown schools and married Gerald Robinson in 1942. Following his death in 1959, Jennie worked for Conroy Gloves for several years while raising a family. She later worked for General Electric in Schenectady before retiring. Jennie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Amsterdam, the Fort Johnson Senior Center and a volunteer for St. Mary's Auxiliary. She married Robert LaDue of Amsterdam in 1986. They enjoyed many winters in Florida, where Jennie fell in love with the game of golf. A talented artist and master of Italian cuisine, she also loved to sing and perform in competition and socialize in the community. Jennie had an infectious smile, outgoing personality and was always the life of any party. She loved family get-togethers, church functions and spending time with friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Angeline Vertucci; brothers, Guy and Alfred Pichizola, and husband, Robert. Survivors include her two daughters, Gail Robinson of Rochester and Elaine Wormuth of Broadablin; and her two sons, Ronald and Patricia Robinson of Johnstown and Alan and Rita Robinson of Marion, NY; 17 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, a niece and a nephew, several cousins, and many close friends. A Service of Remembrance will be held on September 19, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Betz, Rossi & Bellinger 171 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Family and friends are invited and may call on September 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Betz Rossi & Bellinger prior to the service. Jennie will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery immediately following services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 108 Steele Ave Gloversville, NY 12078. Please visit Jennie's online guestbook at brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019