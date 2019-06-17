The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Jennie Toolan, 96, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Jennie was born in South Schenectady on March 10, 1923, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary DeLorenzo Marotta. She graduated from Draper High School and Mildred Elley Business School. Jennie worked at the General Electric Company and retired after many dedicated years of service from the Oneida County Department of Mental Health. She was a kind, generous woman devoted to her family and faith. Jennie was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church and a member of the Rosary Society. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James Toolan, in 2002 after 47 years of marriage; and a brother, Matthew (Margaret) Marotta. Jennie is survived by her loving daughter, Maureen (William) Montross, of Schenectady; adoring grandchildren, Meghan (Billy) Kieninger and Emma Montross; great-granddaughters, Adeline, Eleanor, and Cecelia Kieninger; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22nd at Our Lady Queen of Peace, Princetown Road. Interment will follow in Sts. Cyril & Method Cemetery, Rotterdam.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 17, 2019
