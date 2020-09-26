1/1
Jennifer A. LaValley
1988 - 2020
Jennifer A. LaValley, 31, of Prospect Avenue, Plattsburgh, NY, passed away on Thursday September 24, 2020 at her home with family by her side after a long battle with neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer. She was born in Plattsburgh, NY on December 1, 1988 the daughter of Edward Rush and Felicia (Lareau) Barcomb. Jennifer graduated from Peru High School in 2006, she then went on to get a B.A. Degree in Education from Ashford University. She also earned her certificate as Integrative Nutrition Health Coach at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN). Her children were her life. She was predeceased by her grandfather Felix Lareau and her grandmother Marcella Rush. Jennifer is survived by her three children; Cadien, Colten and Oliver, her father Edward Rush of Amsterdam, her mother and Step father; Felica and Scott Barcomb of Plattsburgh, her siblings; Stephanie (Zebulin) Edwards, Matthew(Sarah Sample) Rush, Andrew Barcomb and Kenna Fasking, her grandmother Nyoka Lareau and grandfather Michael Rush, several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive her. Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Plattsburgh. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in the Brown Funeral Home Chapel, burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Plattsburgh on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, 29 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. Online condolences may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
28
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
29
Burial
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
29 Broad Street
Plattsburgh, NY 12901
(518) 561-3980
