Jennifer Ann Ostrander, 31, of Schenectady, was taken from us suddenly on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Born in Schenectady, Jennifer attended local schools. She was a homemaker, a devoted and loving mother and friend to many. Jennifer is survived by her parents, Barry (Arlene) Ostrander, Daniel (Kristine) Horton and Tina Buskey (Robert Boddy), seven children; Carter, Kasi, Hassan, Aeisha, Winter, Denzel and Journey, seven brothers, six sisters as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will be private. To share a memory of Jennifer or send a condolence to the family, please go to demarcostonefuneralhome.com
.