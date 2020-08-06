1/1
Jennifer Ann Ostrander
Jennifer Ann Ostrander, 31, of Schenectady, was taken from us suddenly on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Born in Schenectady, Jennifer attended local schools. She was a homemaker, a devoted and loving mother and friend to many. Jennifer is survived by her parents, Barry (Arlene) Ostrander, Daniel (Kristine) Horton and Tina Buskey (Robert Boddy), seven children; Carter, Kasi, Hassan, Aeisha, Winter, Denzel and Journey, seven brothers, six sisters as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will be private. To share a memory of Jennifer or send a condolence to the family, please go to demarcostonefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Calling hours
02:30 - 04:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
