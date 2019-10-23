The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
State St.
Schenectady, NY
Jennifer Carey


1969 - 2019
Jennifer Carey Obituary
Jennifer L. Carey, 49, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Jennifer was born in Niskayuna on November 20, 1969, the daughter of Kathleen and James Purcell and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons High School. Jenny worked for Trustco Bank for many years, working her way up to an assistant branch manager. She was a volunteer firefighter first with Round Lake Fire Department and more recently with Hagaman Fire Department. Jenny was a longtime communicant of St. Adalberts Church and a lifetime member of the Chango Elementary School PTA. She was very involved with Relay For Life Cancer Walkathon and a coach for the Live Strong Program with the YMCA in southern Saratoga County. Jenny was a very passionate person who lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed music and loved karaoke with her family. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her. Jennifer is survived by her husband of 19 years Robert Carey; her sons, Zachary J. Kimball and Joshua M. Kimball (Natalie); her parents, Kathleen and James Purcell; sister, Jamie Patterson (Christopher); nephews, Christopher Jr. and Liam Thomas (also her Godson) and fur kids, Gunner and Bella. Calling hours will be Thursday 5 to 8 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady, NY 12304. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 10 a.m. at St. Luke's Catholic Church, State St., Schenectady. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019
