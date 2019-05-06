Home

In loving memory of our daughter and sister, Jennifer Lynn. Today, May 6th, on the 30th Anniversary of Jennifer's meeting our Lord, we continue to be blessed by the gifts she gave us during her lifetime: love, compassion, generosity, and a sense of humor. Throughout these 30 years, Jen has continued to be an inspiration to each of us and so with grateful hearts, we praise God for Jen and for the knowledge that she is in His perfect care. We love and miss you Jen-La-Ben.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 6, 2019
