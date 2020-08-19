Jennifer Hunt, 46, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. Jennifer was born and educated in Schenectady, the daughter of Gloria and the late James Hunt and has called the Schenectady area home her entire life. Her special gift in this life was being a wonderful mother, sister and daughter. Her family will miss her dearly. She is survived by her boys: Juan, Christopher and Jace, her mother Gloria, brothers: James (Jennifer Meyring) Hunt and Jeffery (Stephanie) Hunt and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.





