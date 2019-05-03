Our beautiful daughter, Jennifer Nicole Piscitella, 28, of Rotterdam, NY, was quietly taken from this world after an accidental overdose on April 29, 2019. Her pain and embarrassment from her addiction has ended. Heroin is a nasty drug...it calls our children out and promises them confidence, thin bodies, and a best friend for life! It's all lies! Confidence changes to anxiety, thin bodies change to brittle bodies, and the best friend turns into a friend that you hate! Please, if you are reading this obituary and you're thinking I've got a handle on this, or I can control this, you can't. Jen thought she could handle it. Now she's an angel in heaven. As much as we tried to help, it has to be up to you. Ask for help and we, your loved ones, will come running. What we will miss the most about our Jennifer is her "Happy". She had this silly bold happy that was contagious. Her smile lit up a room with her beautiful dimples. Jennifer had this funny dance she would do to make everyone laugh, we will miss this so much! Life will surely not be the same without our Jen. She was a gift from God, and we truly believe that. Jen has brought much light into our lives, and for that we are thankful. She is now our Angel in heaven watching over us here on earth. "My baby girl may not be here physically, but she is working miracles from Heaven and as her mother I couldn't be more proud." Jennifer was a graduate of Mohonasen High School. She was a high honor student. Also enjoyed playing the game of basketball. We do have to say that she had an awesome 3 point shot. She continued that love of basketball at SUNY Cobleskill College. Helped coach basketball for grades 3rd-8th for the Mohonasen's Lady Warriors with her Dad. Loved animals and the ocean! Her family is saddened to the core by her loss. Jennifer leaves behind her parents, Anthony and Lynne Piscitella; her sisters, Melissa and Taylor Piscitella. Her Aunts, Kimberly Pangburn, Donna LaValley (Larry), Kelly Grabkowski (Steve) Tina Demers (Duke); along with many beautiful cousins. She is reunited in heaven with her grandparents, Mary and Joe Piscitella (Anthony) and Bob and Betty Perry (Lynne). Calling hours to which relatives and friends are invited to attend will take place on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. A service to celebrate Jennifer's life will be held on Monday, May 6 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. O. Robert DeMartinis officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Jennifer's memory to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Avenue, Schenectady, NY 12302. A very special thank you to Frank Cagnina Jr. and Stacy Vertucci, owners of Courtney Funeral Home, 25 Townsend Street, Walton NY and Robert Bond and the staff of Bond Funeral Home, Schenectady. They received Jennifer and have taken good care of her through this process. We love you! To leave a special message of hope and comfort for the Piscitella family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 3, 2019