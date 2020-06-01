Jenny L. Winters, 60, of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home with her family by her side after a long battle with Cancer. Jenny grew up in Clarksville and attended Bethlehem High School. Jenny was the daughter of Erika Blumel Winters and the late Frederick W. Winters, Sr. She was the devoted partner of William Hoffman, Jr. for over 29 years. Mother of Paul Brewster of Colonie and cherished grandmother of William C. Brewster of Colonie. She was the sister of Evelyn E Winters of Colonie and brothers Frederick W. Winters Jr. of East Greenbush and Peter A. Winters of Saratoga. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Jenny enjoyed her home, grocery shopping, cooking, swimming in her pool and spending time with her beloved pets, she especially cherished her grandson. She was involved with the PTA and Autism Awareness and Will was the apple of her eye. In keeping with Jenny's wishes, there will be no service. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 1, 2020.