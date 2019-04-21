|
Jeremy D. Knoblauch, 31, passed away at his home on Monday, April 15th, 2019. Jeremy was born in Schenectady and graduated from Schalmont High School in 2006. Jeremy loved spending time with his children whether helping them with homework or playing outside, he was a devoted father. Jeremy also enjoyed garage-saling and landscaping. Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Wendy Pierce-Knoblauch; his beloved children, Ayden Knoblauch, Giavanna King, Jackson Knoblauch and his beloved step-children, Mason and Channing Dardanelli. He also leaves behind his brother, Donald Knoblauch and special cousin, Erin O'Neill; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Jeremy was predeceased by his father, George Knoblauch. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. A celebration of Jeremy's life will begin promptly at 3 p.m. To share condolences online, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019