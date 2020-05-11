Jerome Aaron Cohen
Jerome Aaron Cohen, 81,of Niskayuna died at his home on May 9, 2020. Born on March 10, 1939 in Schenectady, NY to the late Samuel and Minnie Cohen, he was the twin brother of the late Norman Cohen He attended Nott Terrace High School and Hudson Valley Community College. Jerome was employed by the State of New York as a Senior Architect at SUNY Albany before retiring. He enjoyed traveling with his brother Norman, photography and always a great meal with his family. Jerome was a member of Congregation Agudat Achim, in Schenectady, NY all his life. He is survived by his brother Richard (Shirley) Cohen of Coburg Village, nephews Stephen (Kim) of Niskayuna, Larry Cohen of Greenfield, Mass and niece Alisa Sarris of Watertown, NY. He is also survived by a great niece and several great nephews whom he loved very much. Services will be private on Monday. In lieu of flowers please send contributions in Jerome's memory to Congregation Agudat Achim, 2117 Union Street Niskayuna, NY 12309. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 11, 2020.
