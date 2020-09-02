1/1
Jerome C. "Jerry" Meader Jr.
1928 - 2020
Jerome "Jerry" C. Meader Jr. passed away August 28, 2020 at his home in Brant Lake, NY. He was a tower of a man in size and character. Jerry was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who dedicated his life to his family and his country. Born in 1928 in Schenectady, NY, Jerry was one of five children of Jerome & Doris Meader. Jerry was a gifted athlete, earning a track scholarship to Oklahoma University where he competed for a spot on the 1952 Olympic team. When he wasn't running, Jerry liked to spend his summers at Camp Chingachgook in Lake George, NY where he eventually became a counselor, mentoring young campers on swimming, boating, and other outdoor activities. Jerry entered the Service first serving in the Navy during World War II, then in the Army as an Aviator during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars receiving numerous medals of honor. Jerry retired from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1972 and continued to fly with American Airlines until his retirement.. As a retiree, Jerry continued to be active in the Brant Lake community, for Meals on Wheels, delivering flowers for the local floral shop, and working as Santa Claus for Rotary for many years. As an Eagle Scout himself, Jerry served on the Boy Scouts Review Board for many years and worked for the Office of the Aging to help the community's elderly population. Jerry is predeceased by his brothers Jack Meader and Joel Meader. He is survived by his loving wife Elna Meader of 68 years; his sisters Jane Nye and Nancy Fonda, his children Buck Meader and Linda Bean; his grandchildren Sarah, Ethan, and Stephen Bean; and his great-grandchildren Michaela and Madelyn Bell. A private service is planned for Friday, September 11, at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. We will be having a celebration of his life the summer of 2021 and in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Legion Post 964 /VFW Post 5113, Chestertown, NY 12817, Chestertown Rotary (PO Box 260) or Camp Chingachgook on Lake George, 1872 Pilot Knob Rd., Kattskill Bay, NY 12844. Arrangements entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barton-McDermott Funeral Home Inc
9 Pine St
Chestertown, NY 12817
(518) 494-2811
Memories & Condolences
11 entries
September 1, 2020
My condolences to your family. I always enjoyed flying with him at command and wonderful memories of our reunions =O
Michele mangi Ascolese
September 1, 2020
Tough as nails Sweet as candy Sometimes a surprise But never a doubt Who was showing up, when Captain Meader took the left seat. Thank you Jerry for the flight lessons, the history lessons, but more importantly the life lessons. Even in a crowded room, your voice and laugh always let us know you were there, now your silence speaks to us loudly. Love to you Gratitude for you John and Jane McGuigan
John & Jane McGuigan
September 1, 2020
Elna and family... So sorry to hear the sad news... You are all in my prayers...
Art Cramer
September 1, 2020
It was a true privilege knowing an working with Jerry Meader. Rest in Peace, sir.
Vernon St Amour
September 1, 2020
I feel truly blessed to have known and been mentored by Jerry, not only as a pilot, but, more important, as a man...he always pushed us to be better...take the high road, may he rest in peace, and my prayers for you, Elna, and the family...!
Mike Richard
September 1, 2020
There will never be anyone like Meader. On Angels Wings, Jerry. God Bless you.
Janet & Bob Post
September 1, 2020
I had the pleasure to fly with Captain Meader and he was one of the nicest people I have ever known. He was also a friend of my Dads, Frank Conger.
Meg Conger
September 1, 2020
His Legacy will live on forever in our Hearts and Minds, Hero, Gentleman and Friend.
Edward McCarthy
September 1, 2020
Jerry a true icon and part of the beginning of my aviation career you will be sorely missed. Rest In Peace and Heartfelt Condolences to the Meader Family
Mel W Bohlig
September 1, 2020
Elna and family: So sorry to hear of Jerrys passing but we hope you are comforted by his life of dedication to you and his Country. God bless.
Millie and Tom Hughes
September 1, 2020
Jerry provided a lifetime of memories to everyone who knew him. We are just two of those people.
Mike & Caroline Murphy
