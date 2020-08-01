1/1
Jerry W. Gifford
1957 - 2020
Jerry W. Gifford, 62, of Delanson, NY, passed away on July 22, 2020. He was born September 8, 1957 to the late Winfred Levey and Melvina E. Gifford. Jerry leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife Gayle Gifford, his son, Levey W. Gifford, his daughter, Samantha Lyn Gifford and his loyal companions, Lewey and Copper. Also surviving are his sisters, LindaSue Gifford and Trish Gifford along with many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Per Jerry's wishes there will be no service. Please share a memory, photo or story of Jerry on the Tribute page at www.hawthornefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 1, 2020.
