Jerry W. Roylance


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry W. Roylance Obituary
Jerry W. Roylance, age 81, a resident of Coburg Village in Rexford passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019. After graduating from Scotia High School, he went to MIT and graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology. He served in the US Air Force for 21 years, serving in Vietnam, Spain, and Japan, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He later worked for Northstar Bank and the Town of Clifton Park Assessor's Office. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Roylance, brother Douglas (Ladon) Roylance, children Sharon (Bob) Mulligan, Gordon (Robin) Roylance, Jeffrey (Virginia) Roylance, and Kenneth (Deborah) Roylance, twelve grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in his memory to the Atlas Society, 800 Rockmead, Suite 200, Kingwood, TX 77339, or to The American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019
