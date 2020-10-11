1/1
Jessica Joan Hildenbrandt
Jessica Joan Hildenbrandt, 43, died September 17, 2019. Jessica loved to spend time with family and friends at Sacandaga Lake. Jessica was a good friend, who always was a shoulder to lean on. Survivors include her son Rick Savage, her father Michael Hildenbrandt and step mother Ellen Hildenbrandt, her mother Georgianna LaFleur, her brother Michael Hildenbrandt, her niece, Delilah Hildenbrandt her nephew Adrian Hildenbrandt; Many aunts, uncles and cousins. Calling hours will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Mevec Funeral Home, 224 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa, NY. For directions or to light a candle visit us at www.mevecfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mevec Funeral Home
Mevec Funeral Home
224 Milton Avenue
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
