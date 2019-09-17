|
Jessica Lee Greenwood, 38, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday at home. Jessica was born in Syracuse, a daughter of Joan Maier and David Serson. Jessica loved life and most of all treasured her family and friends. She enjoyed bowling, crafting. Jessica is survived by her beloved husband, Frederick Peter Greenwood; loving sisters, Joanne (Carl) Cerniglia and Patricia (Al) Guido; and many relatives. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1911 Fairview Ave. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kings Road. Calling hours will be tonight from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019