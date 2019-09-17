The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
1911 Fairview Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessica Greenwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessica Lee Greenwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessica Lee Greenwood Obituary
Jessica Lee Greenwood, 38, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday at home. Jessica was born in Syracuse, a daughter of Joan Maier and David Serson. Jessica loved life and most of all treasured her family and friends. She enjoyed bowling, crafting. Jessica is survived by her beloved husband, Frederick Peter Greenwood; loving sisters, Joanne (Carl) Cerniglia and Patricia (Al) Guido; and many relatives. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1911 Fairview Ave. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kings Road. Calling hours will be tonight from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
Download Now