Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Road
Colonie, NY
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Road
Colonie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessica Skellie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessica Lynn Skellie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessica Lynn Skellie Obituary
Jessica Lynn Skellie, 26, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family, after a long and courageous battle with Leukemia. Jessica was the daughter of Nicole (David) Ferrell and Christopher Skellie. Jessica was an animal lover, enjoyed hanging out with her younger brother and spending time with her daughter. She enjoyed horror movies and just being her crazy and hilarious self. Anyone who knew her has a funny story to tell. Jessica will forever be missed by her daughter, Addison Sitton; her mom and dad, Nicole and David Ferrell; her father, Christopher Skellie; her brother, Tyler (Pieghton) Skellie; her sister, Morgan (Gilbert) Skellie; her brother, Rodney Skellie; and step sister, Mickele (Joseph) WIlliams. Jessica is also survived by her grandparents, Carol Fortman, Deb and Doug Skellie, Irma Skellie, George (Nancy) Ottendorf, Anna Ferrell, Barbara and Mickey Ferrell. In addition, Jessica is survived by her loving Godmother, Shayne (Kyle) Johnson; her sweet kitty, Starlight; and too many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews to list. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY on Wednesday, December 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a service at 6 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to . To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -