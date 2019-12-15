|
|
Jessica Lynn Skellie, 26, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family, after a long and courageous battle with Leukemia. Jessica was the daughter of Nicole (David) Ferrell and Christopher Skellie. Jessica was an animal lover, enjoyed hanging out with her younger brother and spending time with her daughter. She enjoyed horror movies and just being her crazy and hilarious self. Anyone who knew her has a funny story to tell. Jessica will forever be missed by her daughter, Addison Sitton; her mom and dad, Nicole and David Ferrell; her father, Christopher Skellie; her brother, Tyler (Pieghton) Skellie; her sister, Morgan (Gilbert) Skellie; her brother, Rodney Skellie; and step sister, Mickele (Joseph) WIlliams. Jessica is also survived by her grandparents, Carol Fortman, Deb and Doug Skellie, Irma Skellie, George (Nancy) Ottendorf, Anna Ferrell, Barbara and Mickey Ferrell. In addition, Jessica is survived by her loving Godmother, Shayne (Kyle) Johnson; her sweet kitty, Starlight; and too many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews to list. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY on Wednesday, December 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a service at 6 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to . To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019