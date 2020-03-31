|
3/9/89 to 3/26/20 Born March 9, 1989 to Alfred W. Sutch Jr and Debera Barber Sutch. She was predeceased by her father Alfred Sutch Jr and her maternal grandparents Stephen and Claudette Lane. She is survived by her husband Joshua W. Sittner and their children Hallie and Ohlin Sittner of Providence, NY, her brother Benjamin C. Sutch of Pittsford, Vermont, her paternal grandparents Fred and Susan Sutch of Galway, NY, and mother Debera Nustuk (William) and half- brother Will of Wilton, NY and by other extended family and many, many friends who were as close as family that are too numerous to list here but certainly very dearly loved. She attended Broadalbin-Perth Elementary and Middle School and graduated from Galway High School. During her school years, she attended, at her request, Massanutten Military Academy in Virginia where, with typical Jessica flair, she was named Cadet of the Summer Session. She graduated EMT training from Hudson Valley Community College, received her CNA from Schenectady Community College, and graduated as an RN from Albany Memorial School of Nursing. She worked as an ER charge nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in Amsterdam, as a per diem traveling nurse, and participated in flu clinics for Adirondack Health and Wellness. Jessi joined the Galway Volunteer fire Department as a teenager and later became a member of the Providence Ambulance Corps. She was President and co-founder with her husband Josh of Garage Doctors LLC, a thriving business. After she became unable to work as a nurse due to her battle with cancer, Jessi continued to be an inspiration to many. She was chosen by Visions of Strength, a group that raises funds for cancer patients to have access to integrative therapies and medicines, and represented their mission of hope. She received the Susan B Komen Faith award in 2019 and was the 2019 co-master of ceremonies at the Saratoga Racetrack for their annual Fillies in Pink Day sponsored by To Life. She was an inspirational role model for many, a source of incredible love, strength, humor, resilience, and ingenuity for her friends and family. Many people have said that she was the strongest, bravest person they have ever known. In a life cut too short, Jessi blazed into our lives like a bright, hot star; fierce in her love, sparkling with her smile and humor, determined, loyal, passionate about her people, her animals, and her work. She would take on the world when she saw it was needed. She loved to snowmobile, particularly trips to Maine with her cousin Lance Honeybill and later with her husband, their children, and her dad's cousin Brian Sutch. She loved bonfires, country music, gatherings and meals with family and friends. She had a great laugh and a great smile. She was the best mom in the world. We are so blessed to have had her in our lives. The family would like to thank all the people in the medical field that took part in Jessi's care. Due to the COVID-19 situation there will be no public services. An event celebrating Jessica's life will be announced in the future.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020