Jessie Malecki, 96, died peacefully in her sleep at dawn on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. She was the eighth child, and second daughter, born to Ignacy and Zosia Myslinska Kotarski of Schenectady, New York. From her birth on February 17, 1924, she lived her entire life, save for a brief stint on Irving Street, in the house in which she was born in Schenectady's Historic Stockade. She acquired many fans of local history through her columns in the neighborhood association's newsletter, The Stockade Spy, and her Letters to the Editor of the Daily Gazette were legion and legendary. Two weeks ago, she proudly submitted her absentee ballot for this year's election. While Jessie may have preferred to be a stay-at-home mom to her three children, circumstances and necessity turned her into a "working girl", to her family's ultimate benefit. A career provided Jessie with an outlet for her intelligence, attention to detail, and wit. Her first jobs following graduation from Nott Terrace High School were banking-related, but she soon transitioned to being a secretary par excellence at several Schenectady law firms, the Board of Education, Schenectady Chemicals (Schenectady International) and General Electric. Many of her long-time relationships (and our surrogate family members) grew out of her employment at GE, most notably Stella DeWitt and Matthew Grumo. In the August of 1947, she met Joseph Malecki. He was quickly smitten and they became engaged a mere three weeks after their introduction by a family friend, their parish priest. Following custom at the time, they delayed their wedding until her older sister Helen married in October. Jessie and Joe were married by that priest, Father Michael Zakens, in St. Mary's Church on January 3, 1948. Joe predeceased his bride in December, 1999. Jessie was also predeceased by her parents, her eight siblings, and son-in-law John L. Polnak. She is survived by her daughter, Maryanne Malecki of Schenectady, and sons Michael Malecki of Dallas,TX, and John Malecki (Christiane Wittek) of New York, NY. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, grand, great-grand and otherwise. Calling hours on Friday, October 23, at the DeLegge Funeral Home, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Service to begin at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In compliance with NYS Covid-19 regulations, everyone is to wear masks and social distance at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Jessie's name may be made to her parish, St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 600 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. Jessie's final request was for people to pay attention to events globally and locally, stay aware, and vote. This is what she wanted to leave as her legacy. For online condolences please visit deleggefuneralhome.com
