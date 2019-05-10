Jill L. Hotaling, 75, of Grand Street, Schoharie, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7th under the loving care of her family and hospice. Mrs. Hotaling was born June 13, 1943 in Syracuse, NY, a daughter of Sam and Rita (Schoemaker) Leslie. She graduated from Nottingham High School in 1962, then attended Onondaga Community College, Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa where she received her bachelor's degree in 1967. She would later receive her Masters in Special Ed from SUNY Albany and her Masters' in Reading from St. Rose. Jill taught 6th grade at Duanesburg from 1969 to 1972 when she chose to be a stay-at-home mom raising her four daughters and would later return to teaching at area schools, retiring in 2003. A former communicant of St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Jill was also a talented seamstress, enjoyed her crafts, traveling, camping and singing. Survivors include her husband, James F. Hotaling, whom she married August 22, 1970; four daughters, Diane Kozak of Anchorage, AK, Karen (Sal) Polizzi of Buffalo, Kylie (Siddiq) Hotaling of Gallupville, and Amy Hotaling of Schenectady; seven grandchildren, Noel Kozak, Mariska Kozak, Luciano "Luke" Polizzi, Cristofer Polizzi, Mariella Polizzi, Micah Polizzi, and Sadiyah Abdur-Rashid; her brother, Jack Leslie of Schenectady and her niece, Margaret and nephews Doug and John Leslie. Also missing Jill will be her trusted canine companion, Abbey. A period of visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Langan Funeral Home, 327 Main Street Schoharie followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will be private in the Gallupville Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jill to: Scho-Wright Ambulance Service, POB 325 Schoharie, NY 12157 OR Catskill Area Hospice, 297 River St. Service Rd., Oneonta, NY 13820 OR Catholic Charities of Schoharie County, 489 West Main St., Cobleskill, NY 12043. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Jill's family. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 10, 2019