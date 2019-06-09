Jill Lussi, 45, passed away peacefully at her home on June 7th, 2019 after a long-standing illness. She leaves behind her parents, John and Marie Lussi, her sister Jana (Mike) Altieri, brother John (Zoe) Lussi, nephews Joshua, Logan, Zachary and Ethan and nieces Kristin, Averianna and Giavanna. She also leaves behind an Aunt and Uncle (Julie and John Dombroski), several cousins and her beloved cat, Cindy. Jill was a graduate of Guilderland High School. She attended Union and Siena Colleges. She worked for Trustco Bank as well as the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. Jill had many hobbies including crocheting and gardening. She loved visiting the lake in the Summer and spending time with family. A private graveside service will be held for close family and friends. Donations in Jill's name may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204 or to Catholic Charities, 32 Worden Rd., Scotia, NY 12302. To leave a special message for Jill's family visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary