Jill Stocker Titus was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 22, 1929. She attended public schools in Detroit and then attended Windsor Mountain School, a boarding school, in Manchester, Vermont. Windsor Mountain School was a small progressive school that started in Marienau, Germany. She loved the school and loved Vermont and hoped to return. In 11th grade the school moved to Lenox, Massachusetts. After graduation Jill attended Occidental College in Los Angeles for a year. She then, for two years, worked at several jobs and toured Europe. She was part of the first post-war tour bus group to Italy in 1948 and also spent time in Engelberg, Switzerland and visited a high school roommate in England. In 1949 Jill transferred to Radcliffe University as a sophomore. At that time Radcliffe was the portion of Harvard that women could attend. She graduated magna cum laude in 1952. On Dec. 18, 1952 she married Frank Titus, a graduate student in physics. In 1954, Jill and Frank moved to Washington D.C. and Amy, the eldest child, was born there. Frank worked at the National Bureau of Standards as the National Institute of Standards and Technology was known then. Mary, the second daughter, was also born in Washington D.C. in 1956. In 1958, Frank started teaching at Dartmouth College and the family lived in Norwich, Vermont. Jonathan was born in 1959 and Andrew in 1960. The family remained in Norwich for six years during which time Jill focused on raising her four children. In 1965 the family moved to Schenectady, New York and Frank commenced working at Union College as a physics and astronomy professor. Jill had already been a member a member of the Unitarian Universalist fellowship in Hanover, New Hampshire and joined the Unitarian Universalist church in Schenectady. Jill co-managed the Emerson Bookshop at the church for many years. In Schenectady Jill worked in the Schenectady Public Library as a cataloger and then at the Union College Library as a cataloger and in government documents. During this time Jill continued her interest in book selling and in 1985 established her own company, Books Remembered, which sold used books and conducted searches for rare and unusual books. Jill ran "Books Remembered" out of her house until 2009 when she moved to Northfield, MN to be near her daughter Mary. Jill's hobbies were books and book collecting and reading and bird watching. Her joy was her children. One of her happiest times was the ten years she spent on the steering committee and as treasurer of the Evening Branch of the Women's Alliance at the Unitarian Universalist church in Schenectady. She died at the Northfield Care Center. She willed her body to the Mayo Clinic. She was preceded in death by her parents Devera and Harry Stocker, her husband Frank, and her brother Jack. She is survived by her children, Amy, Mary, Jonathan (wife Priscilla) and Andy, and by Ellen and Laura Bashor, Rhys and Llewelyn Howell, and step-grandsons, Daniel and Eric Stanford. Donations can be made to the Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington Street, Northfield, MN 55057 in memory of Jill Titus.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019