Jim W. Jarrard, of Saranac, New York, died at home on May 9, 2019, at age 64. Born in Buffalo, Wyoming, he grew up in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, and graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School. After graduation, he moved to the Capital District, where he worked with the Northeastern Regional Information Center; after moving to Plattsburgh with his family to continue his career, Jim became Associate Director of NERIC. Jim, a musician, a smartass, and the grandson of Senator William T. Conklin, was predeceased by his parents, Jack Jarrard and Joyce Doll. He is survived by his wife, Kelly; daughters, Kate (Rotterdam) and Sydney (spouse Arthur Frick, Hudson); son, Kaycee (Brooklyn); as well as five siblings, numerous in-laws, many nieces and nephews, and countless others. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm, on Tuesday, May 14 at Harlemville Cemetery, Harlemville, New York, followed by a gathering in the area. For directions or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.batesanderson.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 12, 2019