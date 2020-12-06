Jo Ann Miller, of Palm Harbor, Florida, passed away on November 27th 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer; she was the daughter of Carl and Treva Miller and the sister of Bruce Miller. Jo Ann was born September 1st 1957 in Schenectady, NY and lived in the Capital region most of her life until she moved to Florida in 2011 to be closer to her parents and brother. Jo Ann graduated from Mohonasen High School in 1975 and spent some time working for the family business, The Town Tavern, before and after joining the NY Telephone Company in 1978. Jo Ann started in the Business office and eventually became one of the first few female Cable Splicing Technicians in the Capital District. In 2010 after 32 years of service, Jo Ann retired from Verizon. Jo Ann, AKA "Jo B" to her large family of friends, loved travel, sports, the arts and music. Jo B appreciated all kinds of music from Abba to Zappa, her favorite group being the Grateful Dead. Jo B attended hundreds of concerts over the years and can be credited with taking many of her friends to their first Grateful Dead concert. Jo B was "that" friend, the one that always kept the group together, planning parties, vacations and events with great detail. She never forgot a birthday, anniversary or death date of a loved one, and she made every friend feel special. Jo Ann loved her family and friends and the feeling was mutual. We will all miss her smile, laugh, jokes, silliness, and most of all, her thoughtfulness to everyone. A special thank you to the Green Team of Suncoast Hospice; whose loving care for Jo Ann in her final days was of great comfort to her family and friends. A tribute to celebrate the life of Jo Ann Miller will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Jo Ann to: SuncoastHospice.org
(727)467-7423. Checks: Suncoast Hospice Foundation 5771 Roosevelt Blvd. Clearwater Fla. 33760 Online condolences can be made through Curlew Hills Memory Gardens; Curlewhills.com
