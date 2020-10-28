Heaven gained a special angel as Mrs. Joan A. Montgomery, age 85, of Mayfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Monday October 12, 2020 at Nathan Littauer Hospital, Gloversville. She was born May 12, 1935 in Ballston Spa, the daughter of the late David and Marjorie (Merchant) Palmer. She grew up in Charlton, NY. Joan graduated from Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School and was employed as a Secretary by Curtis Lumber Co. of Ballston Spa for years. She later was a homemaker for many years and dedicated her life to caring for her home and family. She enjoyed many outdoor activities including trips to lake with family and friends. Hiking, biking, tennis, skiing, and traveling. Joan had a passion for gardening and loved her flower gardens and harvesting her vegetables. She was an accomplished seamstress, who had sewn for family and friends and the church. For a few years in the 70's she also would sew outfits for the winners of Miss Fulton County Pageant. Sewing was her refuge. She loved it, just as much as she loves the church and God. Joan was a devoted member of the Mayfield Presbyterian Church, and a former member of the Mayfield Grange. She was involved with various aspects of the church. She helped with coffee hour, sewing and quilting, many dinners and events. She loved to pick wild flowers and flowers from her garden to make arrangements for their Sunday services. She was a member of the Fulmont Road Runners and volunteered for many years to the Hudson- Mohawk Road Runners Club. She loved to volunteer for various organizations as well as delivering meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Over the years she made many lasting friendships between the church, runners clubs, ski clubs, and volunteering. One of those lifelong friend ships was with the "Fearsome Foursome". Donna, Winnie, JoAnn and Joan became the closest of friends and she loved them. Joan had a contagious and beautiful smile and a friendly word for everyone. She loved her family fiercely and always made them feel special. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her so much happiness and she loved to dote on them. She was loved and will be missed dearly and remembered by all who knew her. He is her angel now. Joan is survived by her husband of 63 years Lowell Montgomery; a son, Daniel Montgomery (Kimberly); a daughter, Janet Glasser (Laurence), three grandsons, Matthew Montgomery and Michael and David Dority; two granddaughters, Sarah Montgomery and Lisa Cross (Brandon); along with several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. In addition to both of her parents, Joan was predeceased by three brothers, David A., Bernard and Carl Palmer. The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, 51 Fremont Street, Gloversville. The practice of social distancing and use of facial covering will be mandated for those attending the visitation. Interment will take place in the spring at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the Mayfield Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 432, Mayfield, NY 12117. Arrangements are entrusted to Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, Gloversville. Online condolences may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com
.