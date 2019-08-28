The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
Joan Beerle


1932 - 2019
Joan Beerle Obituary
Joan Beerle, age 86, of Vischer Avenue in Schenectady, NY, passed away unexpectedly early on Monday morning, August 26th, 2019, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY. She was born in Schenectady and was the daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Panella) Mauro. Joan was a proud employee of General Electric where she served as an Insurance Specialist. Joan lived life exactly the way she wanted to, and certainly lived it to the fullest. She and her husband, Rudy, loved driving down to Atlantic City, frequenting the casino and traveling. Their love for each other was un-matched and truly one of a kind – something that was admired by all. She was a vibrant woman who was young at heart, in spirit and certainly beauty. She had the ability to make anyone laugh and made friends wherever she went. She was the beloved wife of 63 years to Rudy Beerle; loving aunt of Tina (John) Audino and Michele Mauro-Tartaglia; cherished great-aunt of Monique (Paul) Vellano and Nicolette Audino; and many loving cousins and friends, all of whom will miss her beyond measure. Joan was also predeceased by her much loved brother, Louis J. Mauro. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday August 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake. A short funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Joan's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
