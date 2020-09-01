Joan Betty Emrich, age 91, of Glenville, New York, passed peacefully on August 22, 2020 at Baptist Health Nursing Center. Born January 11, 1929, in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late Roy Elliott Sr. and Helen Elliott (Olsen). She married Francis L. Emrich Jr., September 2, 1951 who preceded her in death in 2016. Joan graduated from Draper High School in the Class of '47 and became a stenographer for a law firm in Schenectady before marrying Francis. Joan's glass was always half full. She was curious, adventurous, fun and fun loving. She enjoyed her family vacations in Southampton and could skin an eel in no time flat on a dock and make it look easy, fun even. She didn't particularly like eel but her brother, Roy Elliott Jr. did and that was enough. Christmas Eve was always an event not to be missed with over thirty varieties of cookies laid out for all to enjoy, baked entirely by Joan in her second home, the kitchen. At any given time, Don Ho, Neil Diamond or ABBA could be heard playing on the living room stereo while she worked away on the next gourmet meal. Joan was an avid bicyclist clocking hundreds of miles each year on her 3-speed bike on local trails with her girlfriends in tow. She loved photography almost as much as cooking and left her family with a room full of photo albums containing memories from many years passed. Joan is survived by her three children, Bruce (Julie), Bonnie, Brian (Rika), her brother Roy Elliott Jr. (Barbara), their sons Marc (Kit), Ross (Karen), Lance (Sue) and their children, all of whom she loved and touched deeply. A private memorial service will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. Donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society https://mohawkhumane.org/