1/
Joan Betty Emrich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Betty Emrich, age 91, of Glenville, New York, passed peacefully on August 22, 2020 at Baptist Health Nursing Center. Born January 11, 1929, in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late Roy Elliott Sr. and Helen Elliott (Olsen). She married Francis L. Emrich Jr., September 2, 1951 who preceded her in death in 2016. Joan graduated from Draper High School in the Class of '47 and became a stenographer for a law firm in Schenectady before marrying Francis. Joan's glass was always half full. She was curious, adventurous, fun and fun loving. She enjoyed her family vacations in Southampton and could skin an eel in no time flat on a dock and make it look easy, fun even. She didn't particularly like eel but her brother, Roy Elliott Jr. did and that was enough. Christmas Eve was always an event not to be missed with over thirty varieties of cookies laid out for all to enjoy, baked entirely by Joan in her second home, the kitchen. At any given time, Don Ho, Neil Diamond or ABBA could be heard playing on the living room stereo while she worked away on the next gourmet meal. Joan was an avid bicyclist clocking hundreds of miles each year on her 3-speed bike on local trails with her girlfriends in tow. She loved photography almost as much as cooking and left her family with a room full of photo albums containing memories from many years passed. Joan is survived by her three children, Bruce (Julie), Bonnie, Brian (Rika), her brother Roy Elliott Jr. (Barbara), their sons Marc (Kit), Ross (Karen), Lance (Sue) and their children, all of whom she loved and touched deeply. A private memorial service will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. Donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society https://mohawkhumane.org/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved