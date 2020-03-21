|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of: Joan (Foster) Brown Garling, 88, 4/18/31 – 3/9/20. Born Joan A. Foster, daughter of John D. and Anne (Conlon) Foster. She was raised and educated in Albany, and was a graduate of the Vincentian Institute, Class of 1948. Joan was married to John A. Brown of Patterson, NJ on April 21, 1951. They had six children together and made their home in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Schenectady, NY. The family spent their summers on Warner's Lake. Joan was widowed suddenly when John died in January 1963. She raised her children as a single mother for thirteen years while working two jobs, one at Helfrich Ford and the other as a waitress. In 1976 Joan married Warren Garling and moved to West Palm Beach, FL. She enjoyed a caring relationship with Warren's six children and both families were soon friends. While in Florida she made a career with Great Western Bank until her retirement. Joan and Warren spent fifteen happy years together until Warren's passing in 1991. Joan spent the last nine years living with her son and his family in a loving home in Schenectady, NY. Joan was predeceased by husband, John Brown, parents, John and Anne Foster, siblings J. David and Anne, son Andrew, daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Wayne Stansfield and second husband Warren Garling. She is survived by her children, Eileen (Don) Hills, David (Margaret) Brown, Judith Brown, Richard Brown, grandchildren, Jessica (Anthony) Kirtley, Jeremy (Ilma) Hills, Elyse and Renée Brown, and great-grandchildren, Milani and Melia Hills and Carter Kirtley. Her sister-in-law, friend and trusted confidant for decades Carol Foster and her seven children Michelle, Brian, Marybeth, Caroline, Christine, Maureen and Jennifer, as well as the Garling clan Warren (Marie), Scott, Craig, Paul, Susan (Rick) Forgeron and Cindy. As a last gesture of kindness, Joan donated her body to the Albany Medical College. Per Joan's request, there will be no calling hours. A private ceremony will be held for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020