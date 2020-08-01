Joan Contompasis passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Warren Center Nursing Home. Born in Niskayuna Joan was a lifelong Schenectady area resident. She worked as a legal secretary for Poersch and Poersch in Schenectady for many years. Joan was a faithful servant of St Georges Greek Orthodox Church. Besides church family was her main priority. Wife of the late Harry N Contompasis she is survived by two sons, Robert H Contompasis and Nicholas H Contompasis. Also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral service Tuesday August 4, 11 a.m. at St Georges Greek Orthodox Church. Calling hours Tuesday morning 9:30 to 10:30 at the Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St. Interment Parkview Cemetery Schenectady. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com
.