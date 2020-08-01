1/1
Joan Contompasis
Joan Contompasis passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Warren Center Nursing Home. Born in Niskayuna Joan was a lifelong Schenectady area resident. She worked as a legal secretary for Poersch and Poersch in Schenectady for many years. Joan was a faithful servant of St Georges Greek Orthodox Church. Besides church family was her main priority. Wife of the late Harry N Contompasis she is survived by two sons, Robert H Contompasis and Nicholas H Contompasis. Also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral service Tuesday August 4, 11 a.m. at St Georges Greek Orthodox Church. Calling hours Tuesday morning 9:30 to 10:30 at the Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St. Interment Parkview Cemetery Schenectady. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
AUG
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St Georges Greek Orthodox Church
