Joan D. Townsend

Joan D. Townsend Obituary
Joan D. Townsend, 86, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home in Schenectady. Born and educated in Schenectady, Joan was the daughter of the late Bertram and Sada Lulu (Kelly) Cooper. A graduate of Mont Pleasant High School in 1951, Joan received a degree from Mildred Elly Secretarial School and later attended both Schenectady County Community College and Union College. A life long resident of Scotia, Joan resided at Holiday at the Atrium for several years. A homemaker, Joan was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Schenectady, was co-founder of the H. Gilbert Harlow Garden Club, the Good Sams R.V. Club, Sippin Sams Chapter of the Good Sams Club, the family Motor Coach Association, the Empire Chapter FMCA and the Escapes R.V. Club. Predeceased in 2018 by her husband of 63 years, Robert E. Townsend and in 2008 by her daughter, Cynthia Kelly Townsend, Joan is survived by many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment in the Columbarium at First United Methodist Church, Schenectady, NY. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020
