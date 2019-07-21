Home

Joan E. Crandall Obituary
Joan E. Crandall, 85, of Melrose, beloved wife for 64 years to Frank Crandall, Jr., peacefully entered into eternal life on Friday, July 19, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Melrose United Methodist Church, Church St., Melrose, NY 12121. There will be no public calling hours. Burial will be held at a later date in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. whitesanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 21, 2019
