Joan E. Pasquariella, 87, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born in Schenectady, Joan was the daughter of the late Arthur and Irma Geier Cavanaugh. Joan graduated from Nott Terrace High School in 1949. She was employed with the NYS Dept. of Taxation and Finance in Albany and retired in 1993 with 32 years of service. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish and a lifetime member of the Ladies of the Rotterdam Elks (LORE). Joan and Tony enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially their great grandchildren. They also enjoyed family vacations out west and to Hampton Beach, NH. Joan also loved her yearly cruise with her daughters. In addition to her parents, Joan was also predeceased by her beloved husband Anthony "Tony" Pasquariella, to whom she was married to for 66 years before his death in 2017, and her sisters, Doris Horn and Barbara Kittle. Joan is survived by her daughters, Sandra Craig of Mansfield, TX, and Janet (Skip) Brown of Johnstown; granddaughter, Erika (Armando) Caez of Arlington, TX; her great-grandchildren, Emma, Alexander, Madison, and Isabella; her sister, Betty Greco; her brother-in-law, Bernard (Susan) Pasquariella; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin on Monday, 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home followed at 9:30 by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 210 Princetown Rd. in Rotterdam. A committal service will be held on Tuesday, 1 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. A procession from the funeral home will depart at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's name can be made to the Montgomery County SPCA, 1007 NY-5S, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary