Joan E. Spateholts, age 59, passed away on November 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 7, 1960 in Schenectady, NY to doting parents Ronald J. Day Sr., and Ann S. Day (Smith). After graduating from Shenendehowa High School, Joan attended some college at the Bennington School of Nursing. In 1984, she met her husband Skip. Together they enjoyed a long career in food service with Joan serving as a waitress and baker, and Skip running the kitchens. In that time they had three amazing daughters and eventually settled down in Hudson, NY. It was then Joan decided to become a full-time homemaker. After her girls left home, Joan became the gardener at the Mac-Haydn Theater, where she sometimes lent her talent for food service to help coordinate their special events. The Mac-Haydn Theatre was her happy place, and she took great pride in this job. Everyone said Joan was born with a green thumb and gardening gloves on. She was known for her famous stargazer lilies, and her creative garden designs. She loved when people would stop to admire their beauty. When birthdays or holidays rolled around, the family looked forward to getting Joan's home-made birthday cakes and boxes of Christmas cookies every year. It was a family tradition that was delicious, and incredibly special because they were made with love. Joan also had an avid passion for music that was evident to everyone she met. She loved playing guitar and was known for her beautiful voice. She was one of the founding members of the Folk Music choir at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Clifton Park. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her dear husband Crawford "Skip" F. Spateholts; children Krystle Spateholts (Kyle) Mesick, Robyn Spateholts, and Emily Spateholts; Siblings Kathleen Sipe, Ronald J. (Michelle Ferguson) Day, Jr.; Thomas (Erin O'Malley) Day, Nora Day-Hall, Robert W. (Angel) Day, Eileen (George) Viele, and John Paul (Courtney) Day; Grandchildren Kollette Mesick and Haigen Mesick. She will also be dearly missed by her many niece and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on November 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church 569 Clifton Park Center Rd, Clifton Park, NY. Interment will be held in St. Thomas Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Churchtown, NY. Memorial donations may be made in Joan's name to the Mac-Haydn Theatre Bright Future Fund PO Box, 204, Chatham NY 12037. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Joan's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
