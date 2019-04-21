Joan Elizabeth Palmer, 82, passed away on April 15, 2019. She was born in New York City on November 3, 1936, daughter of the late William and Katherine Nagle of New York City. She was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Slawinski; God-daughter, Joni Slawinski; loving aunt and uncle, Margaret and Pasquale Colozzi; cousin Alice Cherko; in-laws, Albert and Anne (DeAngelo) Palmer and brother-in-law, Robert Palmer. Joan is survived by her son, Richard and his wife, Deborah; sister-in-law, Marie Palmer; nieces, MaryAnn and Trish Slawinski, Katie Fumai, Donna (Cherko) Wilkes; nephews, Edward Slawinski, William Fumai, Edward and Patrick Cherko, and Robert and David Palmer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2733 Albany St., Schenectady, NY. Calling hours will be held on April 22, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. Interment will be at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Joan's family wishes to thank The Schenectady Center, with special gratitude to Laurie and Charlotte, for their kindness and care. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary